Analysts Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $51.20

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $119,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,517,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,957 shares of company stock worth $7,664,642 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.24.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.