Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

