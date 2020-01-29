Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading Down 0.7%

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.12 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.91), approximately 15,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Angling Direct in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a market cap of $43.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 66.76.

Angling Direct plc engages in the retail of fishing tackle products in the United Kingdom. It offers baits and additives, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bedchair accessories, bedchairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, books, buckets and riddles, catapults, chairs, clothing, cooking equipment, DVDs, fish care products, flies, fly lines, fly storage products, indicators, lures, miscellaneous products, nets, pole accessories, pole support products, poles and whips, reels, rods, rod and reel combo products, rod pods, rod support products, scales, seat box accessories, seat boxes, and sleeping bags and pillows.

