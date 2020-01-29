Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of AAL stock traded up GBX 1,997.94 ($26.28) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,047.50 ($26.93). 2,277,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,161.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,003.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681 over the last three months.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

