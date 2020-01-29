Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $272.16 and last traded at $272.91, approximately 4,450,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,505,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.32.

The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 71.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 171.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 16.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $187,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

