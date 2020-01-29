Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price was down 6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $272.16 and last traded at $272.91, approximately 4,450,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,505,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.32.
The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 71.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 171.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 16.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $187,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
Anthem Company Profile (NYSE:ANTM)
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
