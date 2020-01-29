Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Shares of AON stock opened at $216.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. AON has a 12 month low of $151.65 and a 12 month high of $217.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,581.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

