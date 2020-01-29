Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 156,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,911,786.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

AIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 10,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1 year low of $47.55 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.