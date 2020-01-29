Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.04. 46,625,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.77. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

