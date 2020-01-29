Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45, RTT News reports. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Apple updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.77. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $154.11 and a fifty-two week high of $323.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

