APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of APQ Global stock remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.77. APQ Global has a 1 year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.09).
APQ Global Company Profile
