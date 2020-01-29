APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

APQ Global Ltd (LON:APQ) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of APQ Global stock remained flat at $GBX 68.50 ($0.90) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million and a P/E ratio of -8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.77. APQ Global has a 1 year low of GBX 63.50 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 83 ($1.09).

APQ Global Company Profile

APQ Global Limited focuses on developing lending activities to sovereign, corporate and banking entities in various markets for a range of business purposes, including for acquisition financing, working capital and investment purposes. The Company’s activities are focused on various markets globally, which include Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

