Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Arconic worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arconic by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Arconic by 8,990.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Shares of Arconic stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 2,602,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,350. Arconic Inc has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

