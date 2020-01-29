Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.16 billion.Arconic also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.22-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.78. The company had a trading volume of 40,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,350. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARNC. Longbow Research downgraded Arconic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.44.

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

