Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.49. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

Get Arconic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.