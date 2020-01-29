argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.62). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($6.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.95) to ($4.77). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.68) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.58. 78,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,411. argenx has a 1 year low of $101.53 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 1.25.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.