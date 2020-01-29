ArtByte (ABY) Trading Down 93.2% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00664592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00034460 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me . The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

