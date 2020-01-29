Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 28.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 110,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 19.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.74. Astec Industries has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $943.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

