AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

T stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 56,099,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,115,676. The firm has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

