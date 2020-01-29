AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,132. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUDC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

