AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Trading Down 8.6%

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $24.40, 1,411,146 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 324% from the average session volume of 332,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

AUDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market cap of $817.50 million, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.59.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 23.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes in the third quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.