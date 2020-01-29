Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.97

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $1.97. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $1.94, with a volume of 11,839,311 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. The company had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,771,000 after buying an additional 522,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 580,646 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 656,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 75,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 203,468 shares in the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

