Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Issues Earnings Results

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Autoliv updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,306. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

