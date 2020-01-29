Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.82.

ALV stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 42.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $364,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 1,456.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 23,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

