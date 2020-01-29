Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.57 on Wednesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.13 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The stock has a market cap of $473.85 million and a P/E ratio of 71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.41.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.67.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

