Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) rose 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.16 and last traded at $22.69, approximately 354,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 156,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

AVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.76.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. CWM LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avrobio Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVRO)

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

