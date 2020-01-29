Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

