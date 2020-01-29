Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 3.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

