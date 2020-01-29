B. Riley Financial, Inc. Buys 132,275 Shares of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) Stock

Far Point Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BRPM) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 132,275 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,349,205.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 14th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 493,777 shares of Far Point Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $5,026,649.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRPM traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 1,114,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,661. Far Point Acquisition Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

