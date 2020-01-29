Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $132,661.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,104.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Marsh sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $135,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,669,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

