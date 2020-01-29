Balmoral Resources (TSE:BAR) Shares Up 7.7%

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) shares shot up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.42, 220,270 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 343,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71.

In other Balmoral Resources news, Director Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,035,135 shares in the company, valued at C$1,153,351.30.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

