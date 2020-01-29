Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Up 5.4%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.35, 325,363 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 475,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lowered Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.88.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

