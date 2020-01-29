Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €5.42 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €5.42 ($6.30) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

