Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 3.1% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after buying an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,729,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

