Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Bank of Hawaii has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

BOH opened at $92.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $74.78 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

