Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $25,900.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $642,192 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

