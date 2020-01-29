Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

BMRC stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,100. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $74,609.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $642,192. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 100,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

