Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Bankwell Financial Group has a twelve month low of $24.67 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

BWFG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

