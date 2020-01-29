Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,427.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $175,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,468.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,399,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,993,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,084,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Juniper Networks by 145.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 246,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 85.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 244,647 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

