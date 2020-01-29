Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. 870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,607. The company has a market cap of $650.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

