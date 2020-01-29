Basic Attention Token Hits Market Cap of $315.10 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $315.10 million and $68.94 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Mercatox, ABCC and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.72 or 0.03169665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028309 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,167,363 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, GOPAX, ABCC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, Bittrex, BitBay, Gate.io, Liqui, ChaoEX, LATOKEN, AirSwap, IDEX, Zebpay, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, HitBTC, WazirX, IDCM, Vebitcoin, Koinex, DDEX, Binance and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

