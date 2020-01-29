Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.49. 4,019,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,216,719. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a market cap of $820.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.33 and a 12-month high of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

