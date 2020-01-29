Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,998 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

