Beam Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $33.78 million and $27.06 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00006722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,943,520 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.