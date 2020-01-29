Beetle Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $28,449.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 214,146,107 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

