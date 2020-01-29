Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Acquired by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Belden accounts for 6.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Belden by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Belden by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Belden by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Belden by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Belden to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cross Research lowered Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Belden stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.98. 3,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,566. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.94. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $64.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $620.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

