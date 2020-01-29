BidaskClub Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNB Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $30.02 on Friday. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $464.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 156,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

