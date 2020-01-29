Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.33, 2,960,501 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,245,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative net margin of 552.54% and a negative return on equity of 268.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

