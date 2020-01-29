Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Shares Down 28.2%

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s stock price traded down 28.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.67 and last traded at $0.56, 124,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,296,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Biopharmx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.23% of Biopharmx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

