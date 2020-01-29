BitBar Price Tops $2.39 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, BitBar has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00025683 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a total market capitalization of $106,696.00 and approximately $188.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,654 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

