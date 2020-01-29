bitCNY Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $6.24 million and $227.18 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 43,175,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

