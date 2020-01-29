Bitcoin Plus Market Cap Hits $501,717.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $501,717.00 and $15,289.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00039648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003532 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024956 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000991 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 135,042 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

